A man plagued his ex-wife with more than 100 phone calls in one day after she left him.

Stephen Tucker Ripper, 56, also left 56 voice mail messages during the unwanted onslaught just before Christmas.

During some of the calls he was abusive, ‘shouting and screaming’ that she had ‘ruined his life’, a court heard.

Ripper of Byron Street, Macclesfield, admitted harassment at Stockport magistrates’ court.

He will be sentenced on January 25.

Laura Taylor, prosecuting, said: “The defendant and victim had been married for 25 years.

“She claims he was verbally, physically and emotionally abusive.

“While he was at the doctors she moved out, arranging the movers to come when he wasn’t in. She didn’t want him trying to stop her leaving.

“After she left he received 109 phone calls and 52 voice messages in 24 hours.

“When she did answer he was abusive, shouting and swearing and accusing her of ruining his life.”

Hannah Kelly, defending Ripper, said she would give the court some mitigation after he had met the probation service before being sentenced.