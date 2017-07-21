Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An angry boyfriend has been jailed after an attack on his partner in which he threw a remote control at her and punched her.

Christopher Thomas Ian Couper, 30, got into an argument with his girlfriend at the home he shared with her in front of a friend, a court heard.

In the following altercation Couper, of Tynedale Close, Macclesfield, launched a remote control at his partner ‘with all his power’ and punched her in the leg.

The victim’s friend saw her ‘cowering’ away from him.

Couper also smashed a light fitting which showered his partner with glass, the court was told.

He denied assault at an earlier hearing, but was found guilty following a trial.

He was jailed for 12 weeks at Stockport Magistrates on Wednesday, July 12.

Prosecuting, Tina Cunnane said: “A friend of the victim was staying with her and they were all on the sofa. An argument escalated. The defendant began shouting at his partner and [the other woman] went into the kitchen.

“She saw the defendant launch a remote at his partner with all his power and hit the top of her right arm and he began to punch her leg.

“[The other woman] saw her friend cowering and he continued to pinch and grab at her.”

Mrs Cunnane added that during the incident he smashed a light when the victim was on the bed underneath it.

Kirsten Collings, defending, said: “He has alcohol problems and mental health issues which have had an impact on his life on a number of occasions. His relationship with his girlfriend continues and he has family members who support him.” She told the court he was ‘terrified of custody’.

Couper looked shocked to his partner at the back of court as magistrates sent him to prison.

Chairman of the bench Lynn Joyce-Moores said: “It was an incident in the home and a prolonged attack. You were in drink and already subject to a conditional discharge and community order. You have failed to engage with help from mental health services. Immediate custody is the only option.”