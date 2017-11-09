Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed after forcing his way into his partner’s house and assaulting her.

James Butterworth, 28, broke the lock when he forced his way into his girlfriend’s house in Macclesfield before attacking her, a court heard.

He pushed the woman causing her to fall on the fireplace and hit her head. She suffered a lump to her head, bruising and scratches.

He also smashed her phone during the incident, the hearing was told.

Magistrates sent him to prison for 18 weeks after hearing about his history of violent offences.

Prosecuting, Danielle Allanson said: “The defendant forced his way into the property. The victim was very scared and intimidated.

“She reached for her phone but he snatched it from her and threw it across the room, smashing the screen.

“She was telling him to get out of her house and leave her alone and he was becoming more hostile.

“She was stood by the fireplace.

“He pushed her chest and she hit her head on the fireplace.

“Officers attended and she was visibly distressed.”

Butterworth, of Lorna Road, Cheadle Hulme, Cheadle, denied assault, using violence to secure entry to a premises and criminal damage but was found guilty after a trial at an earlier hearing.

Defending, Sara Smith, said: “The assault was a push with open hands. She lost her footing, there was no injury to her chest.

“He maintains that the incident didn’t happen as the complainant describes but we accept he has been found guilty.

“They had been in a relationship for some time.

“There had been times when the defendant was welcome in the house.

“He had a key but gave it back to the complainant.

“The defendant has had some difficulties with controlling his emotions in relationships.

“He has mental health issues and has been in the care of a mental health worker.

“He accepts help given to him.”

Khurshid Ahmed, chair of the bench, said: “Due to the nature and seriousness of the offences in a domestic setting and taking into account your previous offences we are sentencing you to custody.”

He was given a restraining order not to contact the victim for two years.

Butterworth must pay £48 compensation to the victim and £100 for the broken lock.