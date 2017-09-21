Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed after attacking a former partner and threatening to ‘slit her throat’.

Jacob Green, 28, attacked his ex after picking her up from a night out in Macclesfield, a court heard.

Magistrates heard that on the way home, Green, of Arlington Drive, Macclesfield, looked through her handbag for phone numbers of men and when they got into the house he grabbed her by the neck and pinned her up against the front door.

The victim told the court she tried to get away but ended up face-down on the floor with Green on top of her, ‘trying to strangle her’ and holding on to her mouth and nose ‘so she couldn’t breathe’.

He moved out of the house two weeks later but then during another incident outside the victim’s mum’s house he threatened to kill the woman, saying he would ’slit her throat clean’.

The victim broke down as she spoke in court.

She said: “He was going through my bag looking for guys’ numbers. I had made it clear the relationship was over.

“When we got into the house he became aggressive. He snatched my phone and called me horrible names saying I had been off with other men.

“He gets really angry, I was frightened.

“He pinned me up against the door, holding just below my neck, and it hurt.

“I tried to get away. I wanted to go to bed and but I ended up on the floor on my front with him on top of me. I tried to get him off but he was too strong.

“He grabbed the back of my neck with both hands and tried to strangle me and then put his hand over my mouth and nose so I couldn’t breathe.”

About the threat to kill, she said: “He got into his car and wound his window down and said he was going to slit my throat clean, in a horrible way with a weird chuckle. I thought he meant what he said. He’d already lost me, so why would he not kill me.”

Green told police he went straight to bed on the night of the assault.

He denied assault and making threats to kill but was found guilty after a trial.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing a platinum ring, necklace and Samsung tablet worth £3,200 belonging to the victim.

He was sent to prison for 26 weeks and is subject to a restraining order banning him from contacting the victim until September 7, 2019.