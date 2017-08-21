Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An eighteen-year-old has been interviewed by police after two teenage girls collapsed after taking a substance.

Police have said the girls, aged 13 and 14, collapsed on Briarwood Avenue in Macclesfield after taking a substance they believed was cannabis and had to be checked over in hospital.

Now an 18-year-old man has been interviewed on suspicion of supplying the teenagers with drugs.

He voluntarily attended the police station on August 7.

The girls collapsed on the afternoon of July 1.

A police spokesman could not confirm what the substance was and stated that the investigation is ongoing.

A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service said: “We got a call at 4.39pm to reports that a female was unresponsive on Briarwood Avenue in Macclesfield and an ambulance and rapid response vehicle attended. One ambulance went from the scene to Macclesfield Hospital.