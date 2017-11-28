Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was grabbed by the throat and flung against a wall during a late night brawl.

The victim had met a girl for a night out in Macclesfield town centre and they went drinking with a group of her friends, a court heard.

He had an altercation with one of the males in the party and a fight broke out in the group.

Pawel Sieczkowski, 23, of Angus Walk, Macclesfield, who was with the group, became embroiled in the brawl and approached the victim grabbing him by the throat and flinging him against a wall.

Prosecutor Eileen Rogers told a hearing at Stockport Magistrates: “[The victim] met a girl for a night out and she was with a group of friends.

“He didn’t know the males in the group. He saw the girl kiss another male and was confused. He had a discussion with the male and they shook hands and he left Ronnies bar.

“Outside he felt himself becoming anxious and was grabbed around the face by one of the others.

“He was punched and kicked by one of the others. CCTV shows the defendant walk towards the complainant to grab him by the throat and swing him at the wall.”

Other men involved in the fight were cautioned but Sieczkowski failed to stick to the conditions of his caution so ended up in court over the matter.

He pleaded guilty to assault following the incident on June 25.

The court heard he is already subject to a community order for a public order offence.

Defending Lucy Crossman said: “My client’s involvement in the incident was minor. It was a grab and a swing.

“There was a mixed group of girls and boys, the complainant falls out with one of the males, that fallout spreads to the others and my client gets involved.

“They were all drunk and he has little recollection but accepts what the CCTV shows him doing.

“He was genuinely remorseful when he was cautioned and was told to pay £50 in four weeks for the caution but unfortunately didn’t pay on time.

“He does warehouse work but would like his own gym and is a young man who is going somewhere but he has an issue with drink and wants to do something about it.”

Sieczkowski was fined £190 and ordered to pay £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £50 compensation.

The chairman of the bench said: “We think you need to address your drinking problem.”