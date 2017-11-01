Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has admitted attacking his partner.

Jake Dennison, 38, punched the woman in the face then gripped her throat until she was ‘struggling to breathe’, the court heard.

Dennison, of Sugar Lane, Adlington, admitted assault and criminal damage during a hearing at Stockport magistrates’ court.

Sentencing him to 200 hours unpaid work, Hemlata Gupta, chair of the bench of magistrates described the offences as ‘very serious’.

She said: “It was a sustained assault.”

The court heard at the time of the incident on July 2 the victim and Dennison had been in an on-off relationship for five years and they recently moved in together.

Kate Gaskell, prosecuting, said: “The victim says there were no issues of violence but there were tensions because of trust.

“On July 2 she had been at the stables with her horses and returned home for her tea.

“She described the defendant’s mood as odd. When she challenged him he walked off.

“She then discovered he had been drinking vodka and became worried because her son was with him. He deliberately ignored her phone calls and she then spotted the car up the road.

“She went to it and told him ‘you’ve blown it’.

“She went back to the house and the defendant came to the door.

“He started pushing violently at the door and then fell through, punching her to the mouth.

“He kept coming at her and then grabbed her by the throat. She was struggling to breathe and eventually gave up fighting back. Her arms went limp.

“It happened very quickly. Her uncle pushed him off her and she moved away.

“Mr Dennison pushed past the uncle to follow her. He was trying to apologise.”

The court heard that the victim suffered swelling to the neck and scratches.

Declan Doherty, defending Dennison, said it was an isolated incident.