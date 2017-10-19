Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been fined after damaging a former colleague’s car.

John Burton, 26, punched the wing mirror of a Citroen Berlingo belonging to Andrew Davies, magistrates were told. The two men had worked together before Burton started a relationship with Davies’ wife, the court heard.

Burton, of Beech Farm Drive, Macclesfield, admitted criminal damage and driving without insurance, at a hearing at Stockport magistrates’ court.

Kate Gaskell, prosecuting, said the incident happened on May 13.

She said: “Mr Davies noticed his wing mirror was hanging off. A neighbour said he saw the defendant park alongside the car, pull down window and punch the mirror until it broke off.

“Mr Davies said he had known the defendant for three years and they were former work colleagues. However, Mr Burton started a relationship with his wife.

“There have been verbal altercations but he has always walked away. He has chosen to let his anger about the affair go but doesn’t understand why he was then the victim of the damage.”

Burton, defending himself, said: “It was an absent minded thing to do and I am sorry. That is all I have to say about it.”

Magistrates called it ‘an expensive mistake’ and fined Burton £300. He was given six points on his licence and a conditional discharge for six months.