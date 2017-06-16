Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Man who created fake social media profiles in order to entice an under-aged girl into web-cam sex has been jailed.

Andrew Griffin, 47, of Brocklehurst Avenue, Macclesfield, enticed a second girl to send images of herself. He was also found with more than 3,000 indecent images and videos of children on his laptop and mobile.

Griffin was jailed for four years after pleading guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs of a child, one count of possessing indecent images of a child, and two counts of inciting an underage girl to engage in sexual activity.

He was also made subject of an indefinite sexual offences prevention order.

Griffin was arrested in January last year at his former home on The Commons in Sandbach. Items seized, including a laptop, mobile phone and external hard drive, contained more than 400 Category A images and videos, more than 70 Category B images and videos and more than 2,700 Category C images and videos.

Officers also discovered that Griffin had created a number of fake social media profiles in order to form relationships with vulnerable teenage girls. After gaining their trust, he would then ask the girls to engage in sexual activity via webcams.

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Constable Simon Ledger said: “During this investigation we not only uncovered more than 3,000 inappropriate images, but we also proved that Griffin used social media in order to form relationships with vulnerable teenage girls from across the UK. Throughout questioning, Griffin openly admitted that he knew what he had done was wrong and, while he has shown some remorse for what he did, that will not change the long-term mental harm he has caused to these vulnerable children. I hope that the sentence handed to Griffin provides reassurance for the local community and also acts as a warning for other potential offenders.

“The message is clear, paedophiles cannot hide online, the internet leaves a digital footprint and rest assured, we will find it, and we will take action.”

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Every child in Griffin’s sickening catalogue of abuse represents a child who has suffered abuse in the real world and will need support to recover. We’re calling on the government to implement a tough action plan to tackle the supply of, and demand for, child sexual abuse images online.”

Children who need help and support can contact Childline on 0800 1111.

Adults with concerns about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline on 0808 8005000.