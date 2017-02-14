Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has died at AstraZeneca in Hurdsfield.

Police were called to the pharmaceutical company’s Charter Way site at 4.15am yesterday morning (Tuesday, February 14), following reports of a sudden death.

A spokesperson for AstraZeneca, said: “We are saddened by the tragic death of one of our suppliers at our Macclesfield site last night and our thoughts are with the individual’s family.

“The incident is being investigated by the police.”

Police have confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman for the police said: “The death is not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”