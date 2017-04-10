Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A day out turned out to be very expensive for a forklift driver.

Michael Thomas Brooks, 32, from Macclesfield, spent all day drinking with friends before becoming stranded in Disley, court heard.

But when bar staff at the Ram’s Head refused to serve him he smashed a window.

At Stockport magistrates’ court, Brooks, of Stafford Close, admitted criminal damage.

He was fined £280, ordered to pay £85 court costs and £400 in compensation.

Magistrates told Brooks the £765 legal bill ‘turned into an expensive day out’ for him.

The court heard that Brooks spent the day drinking with friends in Buxton on February 25.

Peter Casson, defending, said: “His friends and him arranged to go out to watch Buxton Town FC. They met at a pub before but never made the game. He had drunk a lot. They got the train but he ended up on the train alone and got off at Disley.

“He remembers asking for a drink and being refused. The next thing he remembers he was being arrested.

“He accepts he must have caused the damage to the pub’s window. He is deeply ashamed.”