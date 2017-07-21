Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ‘jealous, controlling’ man burned his fiancée’s arm using an iron.

Jake Bowers, 26, attacked the woman four times in five weeks during 2015, a court heard.

The victim was choked, punched in the stomach and pushed against a door frame during the other incidents.

Bowers, of Brown Street, Macclesfield, denied four charges of assault but was found guilty by a jury after a trial at Chester Crown Court.

The court heard the couple had been together for five years and had experienced ‘ups and downs’.

During the trial, the victim claimed that early in the relationship she suffered a miscarriage when Bowers punched her in the stomach after learning of the pregnancy.

Myles Wilson, defending Bowers, questioned why she stayed with him after such a ‘horrific’ experience and was told she ‘just wanted to carry on’.

The court heard that by 2015 the victim claimed there was ‘no sex, kisses or cuddles’ and the violence returned.

On September 13 Bowers ‘lost his temper and choked’ the victim, putting his hand around her throat, ‘gripping so hard it left a bruise’, the court heard.

Then October 15, he ‘pressed the iron into her arm for several seconds’ leaving a triangle burn, the court heard.

The victim described the experience as ‘one of the most painful things’ she had ever felt.

She said Bowers was ‘a jealous controlling character’ who was unhappy that she was planning to go out with colleagues after work.

On October 20, Bowers pushed the victim against a door frame causing scratches to her shoulder, the court heard.

Finally, on October 22, Bowers punched her to the stomach causing an injury to her rib, the prosecution claimed.

The court heard that the victim confided in colleagues and then dumped Bowers via text message saying ‘I can’t live like this anymore’, I have found the strength and courage to leave’.

Mr Wilson asked her why text messages during the period made no reference to the assaults and he accused the victim of making up allegations to justify the break-up to friends and family.

The victim told the jury: “I didn’t need to tell him about the assaults. He knew.”

Bowers will be sentenced on August 14.