A man has avoided prison after being caught with more than 5,000 indecent images of children.

Michael Gough, 27, was caught with the images after police raided his Macclesfield home, a court heard.

Officers found the pictures on his computer and other devices including a Nintendo storage card and mobile phones.

Gough, of Crompton Road, was caught in possession of all three categories of images including 15 graded as Category A – the most serious. A further 76 were Category B while most – a total of 5,099 – were Category C.

He initially admitted an interest in adult porn but did not own up to downloading the images of children.

But Gough later admitted his offences in court - an admission which saved him at sentencing this week when the judge decided not to send him to prison immediately.

Judge Simon Berkson said: “Every one of those 5,000 images was a child being forced to do something sexual for the gratification of someone like yourself who wants to watch it. Your guilty plea shows remorse and that you’re able to reform so I feel able to suspend the sentence.”

Prosecuting, Joanne Maxwell said: “Police attended at his home address and a search warrant was executed.

“The defendant was arrested, interviewed and said he had an interest in adult porn but made denials in relation to indecent images of children.

“He admitted he had searched for material featuring girls aged 13 plus and said if other images had been found he could provide no explanation.”

Gough admitted three charges of making indecent images and one charge of possession of indecent images.

An ‘all options’ probation report to include custody was completed before his sentencing at Chester Crown Court on Monday, June 12.

Defending, Simon Parry said: “The defendant is willing to comply with any order the court makes. The focus will be rehabilitation and prevention of any repetition of this behaviour.”

Gough was given an eight month prison sentence suspended for two years. He must complete a 60-day Rehabilitation Activity Requiremrent, Sex Offender Treatment Programme and 200 hours unpaid work.

He must also sign the Sex Offenders Register and is subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.