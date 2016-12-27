Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A car salesman who knocked out his friend and left him with ‘nasty injuries’ has avoided jail.

Victim Timothy Smith was punched in the face after trying to calm down a ‘psychotic’ James Pollard who was arguing with his girlfriend, a court heard.

Former Poynton High student Pollard’s attack left his one-time friend with a broken collar bone and ankle from the fall and “agony” for months.

At Chester Crown Court, Pollard, 25, of Royal Road, Disley, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Sentencing the Poynton to 12 months in prison suspended for two years, Judge Roger Dutton said: “This was on the street, late at night after you had been drinking. It caused nasty injuries. All he was trying to do was sort out a problem as you were berating the young lady. And all he got for his trouble was months of agony.”

Gareth Davies, prosecuting, told the court the incident took place in Disley in the early hours of June 3.

He said: “Mr Smith had spent the evening at a bar where he had seen the defendant and his girlfriend Chloe Wallace. At 1.30am he saw them again but realised ‘something was going on’. Pollard was screaming and trying to get into her car, where she was. Mr Smith went over to the car and the defendant immediately became extreme irate. He described him as psychotic. Ms Wallace got out of the car and Pollard squared up to her. She was cowering against a wall and looked terrified. She asked for help. Mr Smith grabbed the defendant around the middle and pulled him away as he feared he was about to assault her. Pollard then turned to Mr Smith and pushed him in the chest. Mr Smith was punched in the chin and went down straight away. He lost consciousness for a few seconds and came round with pain in his shoulder and ankle.”

The court heard that Mr Smith suffered a fractured ankle, broken bone in his shoulder and bruising to the face.

Mr Davies said Pollard initially told police he acted in self defence but admitted the offence after seeing CCTV of the attack.

Debra White, defending Pollard, said: “He drank far too much and acted completely out of character. Ms Wallace had gone to get her work uniform from the car. He misunderstood and though she was trying to drive.”

Pollard was ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work and to pay Mr Smith £3,000 in compensation.