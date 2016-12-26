Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was cut free from a car and airlifted to hospital after a crash on Christmas Day.

He became trapped in the car when it collided with a tree on Mudhurst Lane in Disley at around 12.10pm.

Fire crews from Poynton, Offerton and New Mills attended.

Cutting equipment was used by the crews to remove the roof of the car and release the casualty who was then taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Olympic cyclist dame Sarah Storey tweeted about the incident.

She said: "Really hope whatever happened on Mudhurst Lane, Higher Disley, isn't as bad as it looks.

"Air ambulance, 4 fire engines and 2 ambulances."

The Express has made enquiries for an update on the man's condition.