Thespians will celebrate the 70th anniversary of their theatre by performing a dramatic play set when it first opened.

Macclesfield Amateur Dramatic Society was set up in 1947 above a butcher’s shop on Park Lane.

Now based at its own theatre, on Lord Street, its members will perform The End Of The Affair,

(pictured below), set during and just after the Second World War.

Cameron Chandler, director, said: “This is an utterly fabulous play, full of love, hatred, bitterness, jealousy and revenge.”

The End of the Affair is a well-known novel by Graham Greene.

It tells the story of Maurice Bendrix and his passionate affair with Sarah Miles, who refuses to leave her husband Henry.

Bendrix is played by Peter Munro, with his eldest son, Duncan, stepping on to the stage for the first time as Lance, the son of detective Parkis – played by newcomer Greg Rowe.

Gemma Wilson plays Sarah Miles with Logan Westbrook as husband Henry Miles.

Matthew Coath plays Richard Smythe and David Wilkinson has a selection of minor roles.

Experienced director Cameron won two best director awards with his direction of Jerusalem, which also won best overall production at the Greater Manchester Drama Federation awards.

He is assisted by Suzanne Copeland and Tom Moitié will stage manage.

The play runs from September 11-16 at MADS Little Theatre on Lord Street.

Tickets cost £10 on Tuesday to Saturday, and £8 for Monday and concessions.

Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/madstheatre or on 01625 611974.