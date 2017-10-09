Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity which provides vital support to young people thanked its dedicated volunteers with a celebration event at the Town Hall.

Just Drop-in, based on Duke Street, supported almost 400 youngsters aged between 12 and 25 last year alone, and has been awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in recognition of the its hard work.

David Briggs, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Cheshire, presented members with their award at the event, which was attended by volunteers and service users.

(Image: Jo Boulton)

He said: “Today is the Queen’s way of saying thank you.

“This is all about volunteering. This charity has only three full-time staff, several part-time and more than 60 volunteers: so this is what I call a true charity.

“That’s what the Queen is looking for, people who give of their time and skill for free to help needy people.”

Just Drop-In was one of just four charities in Cheshire to be honoured this year. It provides information, support, counselling services and training in life-skills for 12 to 25-year-olds. Last year volunteers dedicated 4,600 hours to the cause.

John Stephens, chair of trustees, said: “Usually young people are centre stage, but today - for one day only - volunteers are the stars of the show.”

There has been a significant increase in the demand for Just Drop-In’s services. Last year almost 400 young people sought help on nearly 2,500 occasions.

Chief officer Ann Wright said: “We’re so thrilled and excited to have won this award. Even walking here today, I kept being stopped in the street by young people who have been helped by the volunteers who are here today.”

Trustee Steve Oliver, who is the service’s longest serving volunteer, said: “I care passionately about helping young people fulfil their potential. I’ve had some dark times myself in my youth and so I know what it’s like feeling lost. I wanted to make a difference.”

Just Drop-In, which is considered a vital safe place for youngsters who are feeling alone, was originally set up by Churches Together as a Millennium Project and is supported by Cheshire East Council, Children in Need, Cheadle Royal Hospital Trust, Cheshire Community Foundation, William Wates Memorial Fund and Macclesfield Churches, as well as individual donors.

For more go to justdrop in.co.uk .