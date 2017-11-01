Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here are some of the spectacular firework displays taking place around Macclesfield this weekend.

Prestbury Golf Club: Friday, November 3 . The bonfire will start at 5.30pm and the fireworks display will take place from 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £25 for families and £5 for children. Open to members and family and friends.

Macclesfield Cricket Club Firework Festival: Saturday, November 4. Gates open at 6.30pm with the junior display at 7.15pm and the main display at 8pm. Family tickets: £15, adult: £5 and children (U16): £4. Tickets will be more on the day.

Pott Shrigley Cricket Club: Saturday, November 4: T he bonfire will be lit on the cricket field at 6.30pm and the fireworks is set to start at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £8 for adults, £18 for families, £4 for children and under 5s go free.

Tytherington Club Bonfire and Firework Display: Sunday, November 5. Gates open at 4.30pm with the fireworks starting at 6pm. There will also be a family funfair. Advanced family tickets: £26 (before November 3) adult: £9 and children (U16) £6.

Firefighters warn early bonfires may be put out

Firefighters are warning that bonfires may be extinguished if lit too early or deemed unsafe.

Colin Heyes, arson reduction manager for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, said any bonfires lit prior to bonfire night, or near to property, trees or fences on the day itself will be extinguished by crews. He said: “We want everyone to be as safe as possible and what may seem like harmless fun can easily end in disaster when it comes to fireworks and bonfires - fire is unpredictable and can easily get out of control so make sure you remember the night for the right reasons and go to an organised display.”

Coun Bob Rudd, chair of Cheshire Fire Authority, said: “Sadly a lot of our time is taken up dealing with deliberate fires and we work closely with police, local authorities and schools to try and reduce these each year.

“Firefighters have been busy engaging with communities in hotspot areas to educate people about how they can help if they see dangerous and nuisance bonfires. People can also help to reduce incidents of arson by ensuring their wheelie bins are stored away and by not leaving rubbish out for people to use to fuel bonfires.”

Superintendent Peter Crowcroft added: “We want everyone to enjoy themselves over the bonfire period and it’s a great time for families to have fun, but sadly there are always a few people who spoil it for others.

“Our officers, PCSOs and Specials will be out over the bonfire period and will provide a visible presence on the streets dealing with incidents of criminal damage, but people can call us on 101 if they have any concerns.

“Anyone in possession of fireworks deemed to be acting in an anti-social manner will have their fireworks confiscated by officers.”

A list of organised firework and bonfire displays can be found at cheshirefire.gov.uk.