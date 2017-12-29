Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An entire school came together to create a festive Christmas album.

Pupils and staff at Marlborough Primary School, in Tytherington, recorded five festive tracks to raise funds for the school.

And with 140 copies already sold, organisers are hoping to kick off the new year with a healthy bank balance.

Each year group performed a different song, which were then complied onto one album, called ‘A Merry Marlborough Christmas’, for parents to buy.

It is the first time the school, on Tytherington Drive, have done this and teachers say it has been a huge hit with the kids.

Joe Etherington, a teacher at the school, said: “We are delighted to give the children the opportunity to experience recording professionally.

“It’s been an amazing experience. The buzz around school is incredible and it’s brilliant to see the children have such a positive attitude towards music.”

With support from a professional sound engineer, the school hall was transformed into a recording studio and each year group enjoyed recording a track for the album.

The school choir also performed three songs from their Christmas repertoire.

Teacher Antonia Pollard added: “We wanted to give the children the opportunity to experience recording in a professional environment. This evolved into recruiting a sound technician, Jamie Robinson, who came in for the day and recorded each year group singing, as well as the staff at the end of the day.

“It was a truly amazing experience and the response from our

parents and the community has been absolutely astonishing. This is the school’s debut album and we have never recorded before, everyone was thrilled for the opportunity.

“The children were absolutely over the moon with the results. Being able to listen to their work before anything was edited allowed them to develop their musical understanding and gain the ability to assess their own performances.”

Tracks on the album include the festive classic, Walking in a Winter Wonderland, as well as three songs composed by teacher, Mr Etherington.

The album cover was designed by year three pupil, Isla, and is on sale for £5, with all proceeds going to the school.

Those wanting to buy a copy when the school returns from its Christmas break in the New Year.