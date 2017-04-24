Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A team of dedicated fundraisers were among the thousands of runners taking part in the London Marathon.

Macclesfield’s Vicky Poole, Toby Eyre, Kiri Owen and Danny Bradbury took on the challenge alongside Andy Todd and Jo Crawford in aid of the Rossendale Trust, a charity based in Sutton which provides supported living care to adults with disabilities.

As well as achieving a personal goal by completing the gruelling course, they have helped raise a massive £10,000 for the charity - with more to come.

Sue Heaven, head of fundraising at the trust, said: “On a warm day for running they all completed the gruelling 26.3 mile course and achieved huge personal goals.

“They also, with the support of their families, friends and donors raised a huge amount of money for the Rossendale Trust.

“A whopping £10 000 so far and money is still coming in.”

She added: “The money raised will go such a long way to help the work we do at the Trust to support people with learning disabilities to lead a normal life.

“I am always humbled by the support and efforts of the runners and I can’t thank them enough for raising so much to help the individuals we care for. They are all incredible.”

Vicky Poole, from Macclesfield, completed the run in 6hrs 54.

Toby Eyre, who took part in the marathon for the 12th time in aid of the trust, finished in 4hrs 52.

Kiri Owen finished in 4hrs 52, and Danny Bradbury crossed the line after 4hrs 21.

Jo Crawford, from London, took 4hrs 14, and Andy Todd, from Peterborough was the quickest of the team, finishing in 3hrs 12.

If you would like to make a donation to the runners, email karl.downing@rossendaletrust.org