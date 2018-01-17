Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traffic delays are likely after a major Macclesfield road was closed for a sewage repair.

The A537 Chester Road has been closed from the junction at Ivy Road to the roundabout at Cumberland Street while United Utilities carry out the essential work.

The closure led to some traffic delays at the Oxford Road roundabout this morning (Wednesday, January 17),

An information on the council's website says they team will dig down and repair a sewer and prevent flooding.

The work is expected to be completed by Thursday, January 26.