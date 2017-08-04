Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents have been left scratching their heads after GREEN water started flowing out of their taps.

Lisa Wardle, who lives on Cock Hall Lane in Langley, said the discoloured water has been coming out of her bathroom taps for almost a week.

And at least 20 people - including those living in Sutton and on the Moss - have commented on facebook saying their water is also a funny colour.

Commenting on facebook Kelly Thorley said: “I’ve had funny coloured water lately. I live on the moss.”

Emma L Dalton added: “I can confirm we have had green water in Langley since last Thursday. United utilities have been and tested water but not heard back what problem is.”

But United Utilities, which is responsible for providing the water, has reassured residents that the water is safe to drink. She said copper pipes within peoples homes could be responsible for the discolouration.

She added that bottled water was issued to some residents as a precaution until tests could be carried out.

She said: “The water is perfectly normal and safe to drink, and customers do not need to be concerned.

“We were asked to investigate after a customer noticed green coloured water from the bathroom tap.

“Sometimes internal copper plumbing in the home can introduce small amounts of copper into the water, especially if the property does not have the correct electrical earthing. People might notice a slight turquoise tinge to water in white baths. Our advice is always to drink water from the kitchen cold water tap.

“We have done tests on samples of the water at the kitchen tap, which is where the public water supply enters a property, and we are confident that the water supply is normal.”

