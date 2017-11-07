Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Organiser’s of the town’s Remembrance Parade are calling on residents to make it the best ever.

Peter Lake, from Macclesfield’s branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “Lets make this year’s parade the best Macclesfield has ever seen. If you are not parading then we hope to see large numbers lining the route and at the cenotaph.”

This year’s event, on Sunday, November 12 will start outside the town hall at 10.20am and head down Mill Street to Park Green and the Cenotaph.

There will be a service before the parade marches back to the town hall. There will also be a service marking Armistice Day outside the town hall on Saturday, November 11 at 11am. Later that day, at 7.30pm, there are two concerts of remembrance. One is at Macclesfield Methodist Church, organised by the RBL, and the other held at St Michael’s Church, organsied by the Macclesfield Castle Rotary Club. The latter will feature performances from Macclesfield Youth Brass Bands and Drum Corps. Tickets are £8 with children under 16 go free.

There will also be remembrance parades in towns and villages across the area. In Poynton, the Lord-Lieutenant of Cheshire, David Briggs, will be leading the parade with Vernon Building Society Poynton Brass Band, and laying a wreath at the Cenotaph in St George’s Church. The parade will leave the civic centre car park at 9.35am for a service at 10am. The Act of Remembrance starts at 10.59am at St George’s Church.

The Royal British Legion, supported by the WI, is offering refreshments and food at its Club House on George’s Road West afterwards.

In Bollington, the parade will be led by Bollington Brass Band from the Bollington Recreation Ground to the Memorial Gardens. It sets off at 10am for the service at 10.55am.

After the memorial service the parade will proceed back to Adlington Road with a salute outside the Civic Hall before ending at the Recreation Ground Car Park at 11.45am.

There will also be a Remembrance concert at the Methodist Church at 7pm with performances from Bollington Brass Band, Chapel-en-le-Frith Male Voice Choir, with music direction from Funky Treacle.

Tickets are £10 in advance from 01625 575016, or £12 on the door. Rainow Remembrance Day Service, also on Sunday, begins at 10am with a procession at 10.40am and a two minutes silence at 11am. Events are also planned for Gawsworth and Prestbury.