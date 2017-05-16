Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pub is offering Macmillan nurses a free meal every Sunday this month to thank them for their hard work.

The offer is one of a number of activities that the Brocklehurst Arms in Tytherington is doing to support the charity.

Jason Keable, general manager, said: “Macmillan nurses work tirelessly to support people with cancer, and their care makes such a difference in the local community.

“May is a key month for nurses, both in the UK and internationally, so we decided to mark our Macmillan May fundraising drive and celebrate their hard work.”

Rachel Gascoigne, partnership manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Our nurses and other professionals work hard to help people affected by cancer, not just with medical support, but also providing much needed emotional and practical support, so it’s wonderful to see their work recognised on International Nurses’ Day.

“We want to thank the Brocklehurst Arms and everyone at Greene King for their generosity in helping to show our professionals how much their work is appreciated.

“This is a truly lovely gesture.”

