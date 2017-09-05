Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A veteran teacher has been nominated for a prestigious award after nearly three decades as the head of a pre-school.

Elaine Mercer has been head of the pre-school at St. Albans Catholic primary school in Macclesfield for 27 years.

She was nominated for the award by fellow staff members and has since been shortlisted as a finalist.

Elaine, who lives in the Broken Cross area of Macclesfield, said: “It was a complete shock and I am humbled by it all. I have been working at pre-school for 28 years and absolutely love my role and to be short listed for the award is definitely the icing on the cake!”

Elaine has overseen the early-years education of multiple generations of children and is now teaching the children of her former pupils.

She said: “I have seen over a thousand children pass through the doors in my time at pre-school and now care for children of past pupils including my own grand children!”

“I have just heard that this year, three of my previous pupils have done wonderfully in their A levels achieving places at Oxford and Cambridge.”

Some of Elaine’s other notable pupils include popular 2012 Big Brother contestant, Scott Mason, and former Macclesfield Town player, Chris Holroyd.

Jen Poulton, finance officer at St. Alban’s, who nominated Elaine, praised the head for her dedication to the school and the children, describing her as having an inspirational, positive influence on others.

She said: “Elaine is fantastic and a credit to Early Years. She is an ambassador of good practice. She is an excellent teacher.

“Her continued enthusiasm is truly inspiring. She is loved by the children. The children today thrive from the same energy Elaine gave to teach their parent’s decades earlier.”

Jen also praised Elaine for using her community links for the school’s benefit - including her ties to Macclesfield Town FC, who recently named her as an ‘Unsung Hero’ of the club.

She said: “Elaine has also created links with the football club and they provide a weekly football class for the children on the school grounds. This has also provided many young children the opportunity to be a mascot for the football team.“

Elaine will be joined by colleagues at a black-tie awards evening in London on Saturday, September 23.