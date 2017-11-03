Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The town’s women’s football club is inviting new members to join them on the pitch.

Maccelsfield Town Ladies FC is a Chartered Standard Development Football Club and has recently been named as a sister club for current champions Manchester City Women Football Club.

But organisers say they want more women to join the exciting club, which has teams for all ages, and will be hosting free training sessions for prospective players to have a go.

Adam Delaney, club chairman, said: “With the increased popularity and publicity enjoyed by the women’s game from the Super League and the success of the national teams, particularly the England Lionesses, there is more interest than ever in football for girls.

“Clubs like Macclesfield Town Ladies provide good quality coaching and experience at grass roots level need to be able to expand to ensure that all those girls who want to, are able to experience the game and get a taste for football and for exercise and activity in general that will hopefully stay with them for a lifetime, with all the physical and mental health benefits this has been proven to bring.”

The club - which is open to anyone age five and above - is hosting free open training sessions for all ages and abilities as part of

FA Girls Football Week.

Under 7s, U9s and U11s will welcome visitors from 6pm until 7pm on Monday, November 6. On the same night U18s will be training from 7pm until 8pm.

And on Wednesday, November 8, girls can join in with the U11s and U13s between 6pm and 7pm.

Under 15s and adults looking to join the Open Age team can go along to the training session from 7pm - 8.30pm.

Players can join from the age of five, with no age limit.

Adam added that it was an exciting time to join the women’s club, with lots planned for the future.

He said: “We are delighted to announce that we have become an official sister club of current WSL champions Manchester City Women Football Club for the 2017/2018 season, alongside 5 other grassroots clubs. Throughout the season Macclesfield Town Ladies will be special guests at the Academy Stadium supporting our favourite female footballers. We are proud to be a part of the growing MCWFC family and we all look forward to the rest of the season.”

All training sessions are held at The Macclesfield Academy AstroTurf. For information go to macctownladies.co.uk or email maccladies@gmail.com.