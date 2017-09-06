Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family-run gin firm has had the seal of approval from the Prime Minister after securing its first overseas deal.

Theresa May has hailed Macclesfield produced Forest Gin as a great example of a small producer benefiting from international markets after the firm secured its first export deal with Japan.

Ms May, who travelled to Japan to help strengthen Britain’s ties with Asia, said: “I’m delighted that Forest Gin have secured their first overseas contract with Japan. Lindsay and Karl’s firm is the exact sort of British producer that can thrive in international markets, with a high-quality product that has won awards, and I wish them every success for the future of their business.

“I believe that the closer trading relationship we are seeking with countries like Japan will only open up further opportunities for companies like theirs.”

Forest Gin, based in Sutton, is run by husband and wife team Lindsay and Karl Bond, who produce the gin using botanicals foraged from Macclesfield Forest and created in their Langley home.

The newly secured deal with Japan is estimated to bring in up to £140,000 in revenues over the next five years. In 2016, the company was awarded two double-gold medals at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirit Awards and is the only gin to have achieved such an accolade.

Karl Bond said: “As a tiny distillery, it is amazing for us to see Forest Gin available around the world. From being a hobby from our kitchen, to become the only gin in the world to be awarded two separate Double-Gold Medals at the San Francisco World Spirit awards, to now being available throughout Japan, it’s just incredible for our family.

“The global demand for high quality British products is certainly there, even for small, craft businesses such as ours.”

The Department for International Trade has been working with Forest Gin to help them gain a better understanding of international markets and form links with importers in countries such as Japan.

International trade secretary Dr Liam Fox said: “As an international economic department, we are supporting UK businesses to export their goods and services to countries like Japan - which is one of our largest non-EU trading partners. The award-winning Forest Gin company is already blazing a trail not only for companies in the North West but the whole of the UK. There is great demand for the UK’s goods and services from Japan and the many countries I have visited across the world.”