Macclesfield has been getting a spring clean thanks to a community effort.

Groups have been taking part in the Great British Spring Clean campaign, co-ordinated by Keep Britain Tidy to encourage residents to take more pride in their streets.

The action took place over the weekend, with 22 events held in Cheshire East – including a clean-up and litter pick by students at Ash Grove Primary Academy in Macclesfield.

Sally Veal, year four teacher at Ash Grove who organised the class effort, said: “It was a huge success, despite the downpours, with children from nursery up to year six having the opportunity to tidy up their local community.

“The younger children cleared up the school grounds and the older children tidied up the streets and the local park.

“We had staff, parents, governors and local councillors all helping out, and we received lots of positive feedback from all those who took part.

“The children have asked for regular litter-picking slots on the back of the event, so we are hoping to invest in some of our own litter pickers in order to make this happen.”

Future events in Macclesfield take place on Sunday, March 19, at Tytherington School.

The annual event involves scout groups, local businesses, Cheshire East Council and the Bollin Valley Partnership, who will litter pick between 1pm and 3pm.