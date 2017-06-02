Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A comic converntion which attracted hundreds of visitors during last year’s Barnaby Festival is set to return with its own one-day event.

Macc-Pow was organised by Macclesfield cartoonist Marc Jackson and showcased the work of graphic artists from across the globe, as well as featuring drawing activities and ‘meet and greets’ with established graphic artists.

And while the Barnaby Festival won’t return until next year, Marc has decided to repeat his mini comic convention this summer.

Cartoonist Marc, who lives in Macclesfield with his wife and daughter and has created characters for The Beano, said: “Last year it was part of the festival programme and this year I’ve received funds to organise it once again, this time on a much bigger scale.

“Last year we attracted 500 visitors on the day and my hope is to increase that substantially this year. We have some great names from the world of comics and lots of interactive elements for all ages on the day.”

The event, which is organised in conjunction with the Barnaby Festival, will be held at Macclesfield Town Hall on Saturday, July 1.

It will include special guest appearances from established comic artists including Lew Stringer, who created the popular Brickman character, Leah Moore, writer of Albion, and Paul Grist, the creator of Kane and Jack Staff.

There will also be fun activities including face painting, cartoon screenings, drawing and a live Skype question and answer session.

Entry costs £1 and kids go free.

For more information about the event go to www.maccpow.co.uk.