Macclesfield’s parliamentary boundary is to be expanded under the latest plans to redraw the electoral map.

The new draft proposals by the Boundary Commission see David Rutley’s patch altered to include the whole of Chelford ward, some of which is currently in the Tatton parliamentary constituency.

It means Macclesfield would remain largely as it is now, covering: Bollington, Broken Cross and Upton, Disley, Gawsworth, Macclesfield south, central, east, and west and ivy; Hurdsfield, Tytherington, Poynton East and Pott Shrigley, Poynton West and Adlington, Prestbury and Sutton.

The aim of the changes is to reduce the number of MPs by 50 to 600 in the run-up to the next General Election in 2020.

As in previous drafts, the new plan will see the present Tatton constituency carved up and replaced with a new Hazel Grove and Wilmslow constituency, covering: Alderley Edge, Handforth, Dean Row, Wilmslow East and West, Lacey Green, Chorley, Bramhall North and South, Hazel Grove, Offerton and Stepping Hill. The remaining areas - High Legh, Knutsford and Mobberley - will fall under the Altrincham and Knutsford constituency.