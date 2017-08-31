Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dance school which has been teaching generations of Maxonians to move has celebrated its 40th birthday.

Mykita Dance School, based on Snape Road in Hurdsfield and run by Michael King, was established in 1977 by Michael and his professional dance partner Anita Cottrill.

Michael said generations of dancers have attended classes at the popular school, which started off in a studio on Mill Street, above the Burton’s Building, before moving to a purpose built studio on Snape Road in 1991.

He said: “I set it up just before my 21st birthday.

“I didn’t think it was any big thing and I didn’t think about how long it would be open for, I just thought Macclesfield needed a dance school and it was something I could do. Since my 60th birthday I have reflected a bit, there are things I’d change if I could go back and there are things I will change for the future.

"It’s constantly changing with new dance styles and there’s so much going on.”

Michael, who is a former North of England champion, national finalist and international semi-finalist, says he is thrilled with its ongoing success, with lots of plans for the future. Among the school’s most famous students was antiques expert David Dickenson, who practised in the studios during his stint on Strictly Come Dancing, with other members from the production also paying visits to the busy dance school. The purpose built studio – which was one of the first in the country – is also used for weddings and functions.

But Michael says their main objective is to provide a social activity for people who want to dance for enjoyment and make friends, with classes in ballroom, Latin, popular sequence and club dances taking place throughout the week.

A dancing showcase was organised to celebrate the school’s anniversary, with performances from the reigning European and British Ballroom champions Kyle Taylor and Izabella Skierska, as well as performances from the younger members of the club. The head of the International Dance Council Jane Tumelty also attended. Michael, who lives in Macclesfield, said they chose to combine the celebrations with a fundraiser because the school has a long history of fundraising, raising £2,600 for The Christie thanks to the latest celebrations.

He said: “Over the last 40 years we’ve raised more than £100,000 for various charities. It’s something we are very keen on.”

Steve Goodwin, whose parents, wife and children dance at the school, said: “My wife danced at Mykita when she was at primary school and my mum and dad danced for years.

“Mykita has been a constant in our lives and we have many happy memories as a consequence.”

Sheila King added: “Mykita has certainly crossed the generations and brought much pleasure to so many over the last 40 years.”

For more information, go to mykita.co.uk .