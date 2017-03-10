Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dad assaulted a man after tracking him down over an argument he’d had with his son, a court heard.

Karl Coffey, 46, approached Jordan Houghton in the street with another man and confronted him about’ an argument with his son’, the hearing was told.

The defendant, of Parkgate Road, Macclesfield, told Mr Houghton to go down a nearby alleyway and struck him on the head before following him into the property where he was living and banging on the door as the victim hid in the bathroom. The victim’s statement, read in court, said he was very scared during the incident.

Prosecuting, Kate Gaskell said: “It was an unpleasant incident in which he was assaulted for no reason.

“The defendant has entered a guilty on a basis. He said that he tapped him lightly across the head and that he didn’t threaten him, but he wanted to speak to him about the incident with his son. But the crown says it was a deliberate slap to back of the head. Jordan Houghton was living in shared accommodation with four others. On the day of the incident on January 20 he set off to walk into town when he was approached by two males.

“He’d never seen them before. The defendant asked him his name and told him to get down the alleyway. He slapped him across the back of the head.

“Jordan Houghton ran into his property and the two males followed him. They were banging on the door of the bathroom. CCTV clearly shows a slap to the back of the head. There was no provocation by the victim. Coffey decided to take things into his own hands on behalf of his son.”

At the hearing on Monday (March 6) at Stockport Magistrates Court, Coffey pleaded guilty to assault.

Defending David Thompson, said: “The crown says it was a deliberate slap to the head, but Mr Coffey says it was a slight connection with his head.

“The crown alleges he threatened him but he says that at no stage did he threaten him but wanted to discuss the thing which happened between him and his son.

“(Coffey) has limited previous criminal history. The last matter for violence was 20 years ago.

“He lives with his wife and son and had the good sense to plead guilty at the first opportunity.”

Magistrates handed Coffey a 12 month conditional discharge.