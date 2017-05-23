Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students from two Macclesfield schools were caught up in last night's Manchester terror attack.

At least 12 youngsters from Fallibroome Academy and 'a number' who attend Tytherington School attended the pop concert where a suicide bomber killed 22 people, including many children.

Both headteachers believe there have been no fatalities or injuries involving their students.

All Hallows, Poynton High and Macclesfield Academy have yet to confirm if any of their students attended the concert by US singer Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena on Monday night.

Francis Power, headteacher at Fallibroome Academy, said: "Thankfully, we believe that there have been no fatalities in the Fallibroome community, although we understand that at least twelve of our students were at the concert on Monday night.

"Our school is very quiet and subdued as our students and staff come to terms with these dreadful events.

"We are offering counselling and other support to our students and will continue to do so in the days, weeks and months ahead.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of this horrific attack.

"It is hard to imagine how they will cope with the grief of losing a loved one in these circumstances.

Manny Botwe, headteacher at Tytherington School, said: “A number of our students were at (the) concert.

"We have made contact with parents to check that they are safe.

"Senior leadership and our pastoral support team have been on hand to support students. We are also offering students access to our school counsellors."

