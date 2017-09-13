Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blankets made during a charity knitting campaign have made it all the way to Brazil and Uganda from Macclesfield.

In the summer a group of carers, including Pam Jagger, Gill Lancaster and Jean Atherton, set a challenge to knit a mile-long scarf to raise awareness of dementia and Altzheimer’s.

The 10,650 squares were then made into blankets and scarves and are being distributed to those in need in the UK and abroad.

Two people to benefit from the town’s generosity are a stroke victim in Brazil and a baby in Uganda.

They were jetted across the world by two members of the Tytherington Family Worship Church who work with poor communities in those countries.

Rhona Marshall, from Tytherington, who works to support Maria’s Care school and orphanage in Uganda, took some on her visit in July.

Meanwhile Alison Worrall, a social educator who works with poor communities and vulnerable children in the small village of Maracaipe in Brazil, gave the blanket to a man called Ginado, who is recovering from a stroke and is bedridden.

Boxes of blankets have been sent to Knit for Peace in London, a project which works in Syria, and to Wales to a charity called Cefn.

More locally some of the blankets will support the homeless in Manchester.

Jean, on behalf of the group, said: “It has been particularly rewarding that we have knit our community together with our exercise, and those less fortunate on the other side of the world have benefitted.

“We wish to thank everyone who has helped in any way to make the Knit and Walk a Mile such a success not only in raising awareness of Alzheimer’s and Dementia but to see that one small gesture like the six inch square can make a difference to so many and that kindness is never forgotten.”

The idea of the campaign came from the group fo carers who want to make people aware of dementia and the devastating impact it has. Jean Atherton’s husband has Altzheimer’s, while Gill’s husband has dementia. Pam set up the Golden Memories group for people with the condition at Tytherington Family Worship Church.

If any charity or organisation feels they could use the blankets to help others they can contact the group on 07974 474229.