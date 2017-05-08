Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 4,000 ale fans headed to Macclesfield Rugby Club for the 23rd Beer Festival.

The event, which organisers are hailing as the best yet, saw revellers enjoying gallons of beer, ciders, wine and prosecco while enjoying live musical performances in a marquee at Macclesfield Rugby Club.

The entire event was organised in aid of the Seashell Trust, a charity people with sensory impairment and profound learning and communication difficulties.

Husband hit wife after finding her 'naked in car' with another man, court told

Ben Whitely, from Macclesfield Round Table, which organised the event, said 115 volunteers donated their time free of charge for the charity event.

He said: “We haven’t counted up how much we’ve raised but it’s fair to say it’s been the best year ever. The afternoon session was really popular with lots of families enjoying picnics and having a good time, and then the evening sessions there was a real party atmosphere with lots of dancing.

“It’s great fun. It’s nice to see everyone enjoying themselves, there was no trouble and everyone had a good time.

Thank you to everyone who came and to all the volunteers who helped make it happen.”

Former Macc Town player Efe Sodje triumphs over unfair dismissal