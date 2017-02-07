Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gripping tale of revenge, blackmail and murder will be brought to life by the town’s thespians.

Macclesfield Amateur Dramatic Society will perform the classic ‘Dial M For Murder’ for their next production, running from Monday, February 27, to Saturday, March 4.

The play, by Frederick Knott and made famous as film by director Alfred Hitchcock, tells the story of a husband who seeks revenge and to secure his wife’s fortune after he discovers she is having an affair.

Emily Redwood appears as Sheila, and Andy Cantillon, who has completed a masters at the Central School for Speech and Drama, is Tony.

They are joined by John Haigh, Rik Barnett and Robert Copeland.

Director Richard Shute, assisted by Jack Morrison, said: “‘Dial M’ has it all – never performed at MADS, a fabulous script, gripping to the end for the audiences, challenging for all the technical and backstage departments, and instant recognition through Hitchcock and Grace Kelly. I hope you enjoy the play, and watch those keys.”

Tickets cost between £8 and £10 and are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/madstheatre or on 01625 611974.