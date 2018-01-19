Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An accountant has avoided jail after stealing almost £35,000 from his employers.

Simon David Mason, 38, of Birchinall Close, Macclesfield, stole £34,298.58 from pharmaceutical company Chemcolloids.

He admitted theft at Chester Crown Court and was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, 15 days rehabilitation and pay a £140 surcharge.

Speaking after the sentence, Stephen Walton, managing director of CCL Chemcolloids, said: “We employed Simon in a position of trust as the company accountant for seven years and throughout his time with us we have supported him and his family as we do with all our employees.

“We are naturally extremely disappointed that Simon has abused his position and taken advantage of the professional and respectful manner of our company.”