Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The ‘Macc Lads’ helped raise £1,000s for good causes when they took to the stage for a charity gig.

The lads - whose last public performance was in 1995 - returned to the stage after forming a new punk band F.I.L.F, performing to more than 200 people for the fundraising gig in aid of the Macmillan cancer unit at Macclesfield Hospital.

The gig, at the Winking Man Pub in Upper Hulme, was organised by Macc Lads fan and friend of the band Barbara Burns, who estimates they raised more than £2,500.

Barbara, who organised the fundraiser along with husband Richard, son Charlie, daughter Jazz and her partner Lee Torson, said: “It was fantastic.

“The pub was packed out.

“The band was brilliant, they didn’t do any Macc Lads songs but what they did was really, really good.

“We’re still counting up the proceeds but we think we’ve made about £2,000 which is great.”

A further £450 was raised through the auction of a bespoke handpainted leather jacket which was signed by the Macc Lads.

F.I.L.F is made up of former Macc Lads Muttley McLad (Tristan O’Neill), The Beater (Geoffrey Conning) and Stez Styx (Steve Hatton), Chorley the Hord (Charles Moore) and new lead singer Bammy (Christopher Bamford). They were supported by Macclesfield band Rocket 69 and Prisoners of War from Nottingham.

Barbara added: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to all the bands, they were all absolutely brilliant, and everyone who came and supported us. We’d also like to thank the landlord Pete Harvey, the bar staff and Joe and Jordan who did the punk disco, we are over the moon.”

Barbara and Richard decided to support Macmiallan Cancer care after a family member was diagnosed with cancer.

Last year they raised £1,200 with Rock For Macmillan event, which will return for the second time on September 9.