Pedestrians and occupants of a house had a lucky escape after a car ploughed into the living room.

The Vauxhall Astra first cross the pavement before colliding with the building on Hurdsfield Road, Hurdsfield.

Police were called to the incident at 11.45am on Saturday, January 7.

There were no injuries to male driver of the vehicle or the occupants of the mid-terraced property.

One witness described the aftermath.

She said: “The whole living room and front wall has been caved in.”

Councillor Steve Carter, who represents Hurdsfield ward, tweeted: “Glad to hear that no one was hurt following the car crashing into a house on Hurdsfield Rd.”

A structural engineer was called to the house, which is opposite the post office, to assess the damage.

Cheshire Police said there were no arrests following the collision.

The pavement was closed for two hours while officers investigated and the vehicle was removed.