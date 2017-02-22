Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young romantic has had a Valentine’s Day to remember after receiving almost 300 cards.

Paddy Carson’s mum, Claire, and carer, Kirsty, featured in the Express last week, hoping to generate a few extra cards for Paddy, who has severe autism, ADHD and complex special needs – and loves Valentine’s day.

But they were thrilled when more than 280 cards – including one from his favourite TV soap Emmerdale – and countless boxes of chocolates and balloons arrived.

Claire, who 22-year-old Paddy lives with on Upton Priory, said: “At the last count there was 280. Paddy was over the moon. His whole face just lit up as more and more arrived.

“It’s absolutely amazing, the generosity of everyone. We’ve had lots from people in Macclesfield, and some have come from as far as Oxford, Manchester and Tameside.

“I’d just like to say a massive, massive thank you to everyone who sent a card. And to Kirsty and The Express for sharing it. The response has been overwhelming.”

Paddy’s carer Kirsty Anderson contacted the Express urging people to send Paddy a Valentine’s Day card.

The Express Facebook post was shared more than 100 times and reached more than 14,000 followers. A free mail box was provided by Mail Boxes Etc, with a number of shops and businesses volunteering as drop off points.

Claire added: “We are just overwhelmed by the response.

“So many of them are homemade. There’s one from a little boy who has autism and lives in Tameside, and he’s had boxes of chocolates and balloons.

“He even had a card from Emmerdale wishing him a happy Valentine’s Day. We’ve been through most of them, but we keep sitting down and reading a few more.”

Paddy was also invited for a Valentine’s meal at The New White Lion in Macclesfield, which he went to with mum Claire and some of his carers.

Claire added: “It’s been absolutely fantastic. It just goes to show how great the Macclesfield community is, I really am genuinely overwhelmed.

“Everyone has really rallied together for Paddy and it has made his day.”

A youth organisation spread the love on Valentine’s day by leaving bouquets of flowers for residents to find. Members of CRE8 Youth Group left a dozen bunches of flowers around the Moss with notes inviting people to take them home. Commenting on our Facebook site, Lauren Beard said: ‘We found one walking the dogs. Made my little girl’s day’. Sheena Newson added: ‘Thank you, my mum found one and it made her day’.