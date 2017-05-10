Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Liberal Democrats and Green Party have selected their candidates to run in the forthcoming general election for the Macclesfield seat.

Lib Dem stalwart Richard Flowers, 46, works as a chartered accountant but has been an active supporter and campaigner since the 1990s.

The Green Party has selected James Booth, a barrister who specialises in representing victims of industrial disease.

The pair will go up against David Rutley (Conservative) and Neil Puttick (Labour) at the election on June 8.

Despite posting 6,037 votes in the general election in 2015, UKIP has decided not to field a candidate. Charles Davies, chairman of the Macclesfield branch, said recent local election losses had influenced the decision.

He said: “We would like to assure all our members and supporters that the Macclesfield Branch of UKIP is not leaving the scene but, will remain part of the Macclesfield Constituency political world by keeping our powder dry and by maintaining a watching brief on the progress that the Government is making in their negotiations.”

Other prospective candidates have until 4pm on Thursday, May 11 to register their nomination with Cheshire East Council.

Richard Flowers, who lives in Cheadle, said: “Macclesfield needs a strong voice to speak up for people here against an out of touch Conservative government that’s taking them for granted. That’s why my top priorities are: invest in education – defend our schools from damaging Tory cuts; proper funding for our NHS – it shouldn’t lurch from crisis to crisis; above all, champion our economy by challenging the Tories’ slide into an extreme, damaging, chaotic Brexit – no-one voted to rip up the Single Market.

“This is the fight of our life. We can be an outward-looking Great Britain that welcomes new ideas, trade and people or a Tory little England that pulls out of the single market, pulls up the drawbridge and pulls down the curtain on our place in the world.”

James Booth, 34, who lives in Alderley Edge and is a trustee of St Michael’s Church, said he is passionate about the environment and animal welfare, inclusivity and social justice.

He said: “In the Macclesfield and Poynton areas we are threatened by the development of the green belt and the loss of valuable habitats of many species, some of which are protected or even endangered. I believe that we should speak out against the greedy developers and the town planners if they cannot or will not accept that there is a problem.

“Although for many people Macclesfield is a great place to live or work, there are some areas where people are living in real poverty and have become disconnected.

“It is absolutely essential that we work to improve the lives and aspirations of these undervalued people. We need to share in the benefits of our great town.”