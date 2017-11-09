Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Less than one in five speed cameras in Cheshire are actually switched on, new figures have revealed.

Out of 54 cameras covering Cheshire roads, only nine of them are operational at any one time, according to figures from Cheshire Police.

This means the majority of Macclesfield’s nine cameras - including the notorious Cat and Fiddle - are likely to be switched off at any given moment.

Councillor Amanda Stott, an independent councillor who represents Bollington, questioned why all cameras aren’t in operation.

She said: “As a tax payer I would ask why so few of them are working.

“If a piece of equipment is there it’s because it is deemed necessary to invest in that kit and make the road safer, I think it’s unacceptable that so many of them are not working. [The police] have gone to the trouble of installing them so why don’t they use them?”

Coun Nick Mannion, who represents Macclesfield West and Ivy, said while cameras should act as a deterrent for speeding, some drivers will take a risk.

He said: “I do worry that if people think there’s a probability of them not being live then they will take risks.

“Reckless people will take a chance and it’s dangerous. My view is they should all be active and all be monitored continuously. There are no excuses for speeding.”

According to Cheshire Road Safety Group, there are nine speed cameras in Macclesfield: A523 London Road; A523 Silk Road; A536 Congleton Road; A538 Manchester Road; Churchill Way; A537 Cat and Fiddle; Chelford Road, Monks Heath; Congleton Road, Nether Alderley; and London Road North/Park Lane in Poynton.

Cheshire Police has one of the lowest percentages of operational cameras out of the 36 forces which responded to the Press Association request under the Freedom of Information Act, ranking it 30th out of 36.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police did not respond when asked by the Express why only nine of the cameras are turned on, but said they regularly review which cameras are active.

She said: “Speed cameras are used as a deterrent to ensure drivers adhere to the speed limits.

“As well as fixed cameras, officers will also deploy mobile speed cameras and regularly review which of the fixed cameras are turned on.”