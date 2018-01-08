Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police sergeant has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife, who was found dead in a lake in Cheshire.

Father-of-three Darren McKie appeared via video-link from prison at Chester Crown Court on Friday for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

He is accused of the murder of Leanne McKie, 39, who worked in the serious sexual offences unit at Greater Manchester Police (GMP). He is also charged with manslaughter.

Mr McKie denied both offences.

Mrs McKie was found dead in a lake in Poynton Park, Cheshire, in the early hours of September 29.

Her husband, who also worked for the Greater Manchester force, was arrested shortly afterwards and charged with her murder at their home in Wilmslow, Cheshire.

In a statement released after her death, Mrs McKie's parents Raymond and Ellen said: "Leanne was a beautiful and loving daughter and a wonderful mother to our three special grandchildren.

"She was the light of our lives and will be so sadly missed every day."

A trial date has been set for March 5 and Mr McKie was remanded in custody.