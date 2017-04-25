Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Olympians Laura and Jason Kenny have been to Buckingham Palace to collect honours from the Queen.

The Olympic cycling champions were awarded CBEs in the Queen’s honours for services to cycling. The couple, who live in a cottage in Chelford, Macclesfield and married in the town last September, went to the palace yesterday (April 25) to pick up the awards.

Laura, 25, showed off her baby bump just weeks after announcing that she is pregnant with their first child.

(Photo: David Davies/PA)

The couple, who married in a secret ceremony at St Alban and St Paul Church in Macclesfield before a reception at the Hilltop Country House in Prestbury, received the honour for the string of gold medals they have won cycling for Team GB. The pair have 10 Olympic gold medals, with Jason, 29, equalling the highest number held by a British athlete at six. Laura is Britain’s most successful woman Olympian of all time. It’s been an exciting week for the Kennys after they were named in the GB squad for the build up for the Tokyo Olympics.

Poynton’s Sophie Thornhill, a visually impaired racing cyclist, was also named in the honours list.