A social landlord has defended plans to build almost 70 new apartments – but only provide parking spaces for a third of them.

Peaks and Plains Housing Trust claims the £10m scheme which will replace mill buildings on Park Green, collectively known as Georgian Mill, will promote ‘sustainable living’ in the town centre where tenants or owners walk, cycle or use public transport.

Macclesfield Town Council, while not objecting to the scheme, has called for the parking issue to be ‘given full consideration’ by planning chiefs on Cheshire East Council when they rule over the plans.

Coun Gareth Jones, chair of Macclesfield council’s planning committee, said while the council is happy that the site will be developed into accommodation, parking was an area of concern.

He said: “Parking is at a premium in the area so a development of that size and how it copes with visitors needs careful consideration by planning officers.”

The issue is likely to be a hot topic when it comes before Cheshire East Council’s northern planning committee next month.

Planning documents reveal that only 23 of the 67 apartments would be given a parking space on the site meaning there would be no provision for the remaining 44 flats.

If any residents need parking for themselves or visitors they will have to use public car park such as the Old Library on Park Lane, Park Green, Pickford Street or Duke Street where annual permits will set you back £875.

The proposals by consultants Croft Transport Solutions said the parking limitations ‘would be made clear to any purchasers or future residents’ and believes that ‘these residents are unlikely to have more than one car in any event’, adding: “The site is within a six minute walk of Macclesfield rail station and adjacent to bus stops that have 18 bus services per hour. It is also located close to a number of large town centre public car parks which can accommodate visitors as well as those residents who might wish to purchase season tickets.”

Peaks and Plains claim the scheme will breathe new life into the area where the mill buildings were destroyed by fire in 2011.

A spokesman said: “This is a town centre scheme – we’re trying to promote sustainable living where not everyone will want / need a car. There’s a desperate need to revitalise Macclesfield town centre and housing is a key part of that, especially at this key site. It can’t become a car park with some homes attached.

“Our priority is developing much needed housing to help address the housing crisis. We’re in discussions with the council about the potential for additional parking provision but that hasn’t been determined yet.”