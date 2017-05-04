Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Labour town councillor Neil Puttick has confirmed he will be running in the forthcoming general election for the Macclesfield seat.

Mr Puttick, 33, who serves the Macclesfield South ward on Macclesfield Town Council, will go up against David Rutley, who has already announced his intention to stand again for the Conservative party.

Mr Puttick, who grew up in Macclesfield, has pledged to reverse education cuts, ensure every child gets a free school meal, bring back school buses, safeguard Macclesfield Hospital and prevent the privatisation of the NHS, increase access to counselling for those with mental health needs and support extra rights at work.”

He said: “I have spoken to older people who have been funding Conservative austerity for seven years: subsidising childrens’ low-pay jobs and grandchildren’s education from their hard-earned savings. We can stop it by voting for Labour on June 8.”

The Green Party, Liberal Democrat and UKIP parties are yet to confirm their candidates.

Prospective MPs will have an opportunity to appeal directly to voters in a hustings event on Thursday, May 25.

Hope in North East Cheshire, affiliated to Churches Together, are hosting the event at the United Reformed Church on Park Green from 7-9pm.

You can submit questions for candidates at the door.