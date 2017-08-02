Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chehsire East worker who had allegedly suffered four years of bullying at the hands of bosses snapped and put a knife to his own throat in his office in front of colleagues.

The man, who police say did not suffer injuries, was taken to hospital.

The incident took place at a council office in May of this year.

In an anonymous letter to the Express, a source said: “On May 12 after approximately four years of bullying, not only by his immediate supervisor but also by the head of that particular department, a member of staff, while in the office and in front of his colleagues, sliced his own throat shouting ‘is this what you want [name of immediate supervisor]?”

“The chap in question is a solid, dependable worker and to say that this was out of character would be an understatement.

“To be driven to self-harm in this way highlights the seriousness of the bullying culture within Cheshire East Council.”

Cheshire Police has confirmed officers did attend the incident in May.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: “On May 12 shortly before 2.20pm police were notified of the concern for safety of a man. Officers attended the scene, but the man had left the address.

“Following a number of lines of enquiry, the man was located safe and well and he was taken to hospital to be checked over.”

A Cheshire East spokesman said: “We can confirm that the police were called to assist with an incident in May. As this relates to a staffing matter we are unable to comment further.”

The anonymous source contacted the press after Cheshire East Council leader previously addressed accusations of bullying raised at a meeting of the council’s staffing committee by Councillor Laura Jeuda.

In a letter to our sister paper, The Crewe Chronicle, Rachel Bailey outlined all that the council is doing to combat bullying in the authority.

She said: “Since becoming Leader of Cheshire East Council in February 2016, I have consistently stressed the importance I place on our responsibilities to our staff.

“During the last 12 months, I have conducted ‘back to the floor frontline visits’ and look to engage with ‘our staff’ at all levels throughout the working week.”