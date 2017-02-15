Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A kind-hearted mum is shaving her hair off in solidarity for a friend who has cancer.

Sarah Bailey, 42, is taking the plunge for her AstraZeneca work pal Pam Dobson who is being treated for breast cancer.

Pam has lost all her hair because of the cancer treatment.

Married mum-of-four Sarah is planning a Brave the Shave fundraising event for Macmillan Cancer Support at The Weavers pub on February 25.

She said: “Pam and I have been friends for 15 years and last September she revealed she had breast cancer.

“One of the most frightening things for her was losing her hair through the treatment. So I said that I would shave off my head in solidarity. I love my hair long and thick, so this is a big deal, but it’s the least I can do for Pam.”

The event will start at 3pm with Sarah, of Flying Field Drive, on the Moss estate, taking the plunge at 4pm. There will be a party and raffle afterwards.

Sarah is also hoping that her long locks can be used for the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children battling cancer.

To donate visit bravetheshave.org.uk/shavers/sarah-bailey .