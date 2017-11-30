Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jodrell Bank is set to receive £4m of government funds for a new educational project, as part of the Autumn Budget.

After months of campaigning for the extra funding by Macclesfield MP David Rutley, the money will support the centre’s £20.5 million ‘First Light’ heritage gallery project.

The aim of the scheme is to promote the centre’s work in the post-World War II development of radio astronomy.

It is also hoped that the project will help engage children and younger people in science.

Alongside Professor Teresa Anderson, director of the Jodrell Bank Discovery Centre, Mr Rutley has been pressing for the all important funds.

He has also met with the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, to seek Treasury assistance for this iconic project, and he has been a regular supporter of the ‘First Light’ initiative since then.

Speaking after the announcement, Mr Rutley said: “I am delighted that the Chancellor has responded so positively to the request for funding for Jodrell Bank’s ‘First Light’ heritage gallery.

“This is a significant boost to the project and will make a huge difference in enabling this world-leading and iconic site to promote its history and inspire the next generation of scientists.

“I am very grateful to Professor Anderson and her colleagues for their outstanding hard work to get the project to this stage, and look forward to seeing this great initiative come to fruition.”

The famous science park has also been chosen as the UK’s next candidate to be nominated to UNESCO as a World Heritage site, earlier this year.

If successful, the site, which recently celebrated the 60th anniversary of the iconic Lovell Telescope, could join the likes of the Taj Mahal and Stonehenge on the international stage.

Professor Teresa Anderson, director of Jodrell Bank Discovery Centre, said: “We have been preparing the case for the World Heritage Site inscription for Jodrell Bank Observatory for some years now, so it’s absolutely fantastic to reach this milestone.

“The Lovell Telescope in particular has become an icon for science and engineering, and we look forward to showcasing the rich scientific heritage of this and the wider site on an international stage.”

The funding is subject to the approval of a sustainable business case.

