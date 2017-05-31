Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

"I am standing for the Green Party in this election because I am passionate about the environment and animal welfare, and because I want a fairer and more equal society for all.

The Green Party’s vision is of a more equal society, and an economy which puts less pressure on the environment and makes people’s lives less stressed.

I feel that it is time for us all to stand up and make a difference.

We can see staggering inequality here in Macclesfield. There are people who need to use food banks because of Government policy, living a few miles from the millionaires of Prestbury. Pay, tax and benefits all need to be fairer.

There are also big environmental challenges. We must save the green belt from the attacks of the developers. We do need more housing, but not the luxury homes we see being built, and not at the expense of the natural world and its varied habitats.

Another challenge is HS2, which will devastate areas of the countryside and do nothing to make journeys to London from Macclesfield any speedier. We simply don’t need it.

As for animal welfare, I will vote against the return of the barbaric practice of fox hunting if it is put before Parliament. 84% of the public will support me.

On Brexit, we believe that the British people should have the chance to vote on the final deal. If they don’t like it, they should have the option to remain in the EU after all.

I have lived in the local area for over 30 years, and work as a barrister. I am a trustee of St Michael’s Church and the assistant manager of local football team, St Peter’s.

I would be honoured to be elected to take us into the future."